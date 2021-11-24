Tokyo stocks open mixed on sluggish tech issues, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Wednesday as tech names sold off following a drop in their U.S. counterparts overnight, while some export-related issues were lifted by a weakened yen against the U.S. dollar. The dollar remained firm in the lower 115 yen range after climbing to its highest level since March 2017 during Asian trading Tuesday. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 41.24 points, or 0.14 percent, from Monday to 29,732.87. Japanese financial markets were closed Wednesday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on th...