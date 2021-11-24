Baseball: Ohtani makes 2021 All-MLB Teams as hitter and pitcher

Newsfrom Japan

Major League Baseball announced the third annual All-MLB teams Tuesday, and Los Angeles Angels' two-way star Shohei Ohtani made the first team as a designated hitter and second as a pitcher. The 27-year-old, who won the American League MVP Award unanimously last week, was a top hitter and a strong starting pitcher for the Angels in the 2021 season. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, the National League MVP, also made the first team. Ohtani is the first player to make the All-MLB cut in more than one position in the same season. He is also the second Japanese All-MLB selection since...