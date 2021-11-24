CORRECTED: Tokyo stocks slide in morning as tech selling dampens sentiment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning on selling in high-tech issues after the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq index ended lower for a second straight session overnight on higher U.S. Treasury yields. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 337.38 points, or 1.13 percent, from Monday to 29,436.73. Japanese financial markets were closed Tuesday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 16.11 points, or 0.79 percent, at 2,026.71. Decliners were led by information and communication, precision instrument and service issues.