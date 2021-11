Main events scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 25

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, Nov. 25: -- Shinsei Bank to hold extraordinary shareholders' meeting to seek approval for measures to defend itself from hostile takeover bid. -- Cabinet Office to release monthly economic report for November. -- Japan Chain Stores Association to release supermarket sales data for October at 2 p.m. -- Japan Department Stores Association to release store sales data for October at 2:30 p.m.