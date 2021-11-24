Soccer: Shonan Bellmare midfielder Oliveira dies at 23

Newsfrom Japan

J-League first-division club Shonan Bellmare on Wednesday announced the death of Brazilian midfielder Riuler de Oliveira Faustino at age 23. The former Brazil youth international's cause of death has not been revealed, pending an autopsy. "We are very saddened to make this sudden announcement. We offer our deepest sympathies," the club said in a statement. Listed by Bellmare as Oliveira, but also commonly known as Riuler, the defensive midfielder moved to Japan in 2019 to play for Kyushu League side FC Miyazaki, since renamed Veroskronos Tsuno. Oliveira transferred to Shonan in 2020 and spent ...