Japan's Itochu, Taiwan's E Ink to tie up on e-paper business

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. and Taiwanese electronic paper company E Ink Holdings Inc. have agreed to cooperate on a business using e-paper products in Japan and elsewhere. The two companies will expand the e-paper business, such as electronic signages, electronic shelf labels and electronic logistic tags, by using the global networks of Itochu and the Itochu group, the Japanese company said Monday. They also plan to help clients build e-paper usage environments in accordance with their needs and promote companies' digital transformation. The global e-paper market is expected to grow t...