Japan's Atlantic bluefin tuna quota for 2022 increases by 257 tons

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's quota for Atlantic bluefin tuna for 2022 will be increased by 257 tons from a year earlier to a total of 3,483 tons, as per the decision of an intergovernmental fishery organization, the country's Fisheries Agency said Wednesday. The International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas decided at a recent online meeting to raise the overall catch limit for countries including Japan, deeming that total tuna stocks are recovering. About 50 countries and regions participated in the virtual conference including Japan, the United States and Canada, as well as the European Union. ...