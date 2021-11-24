Malaysia, Singapore to open land, air travel bubbles on Monday

Newsfrom Japan

Malaysia and Singapore announced Wednesday that fully vaccinated travelers can cross between the two countries by land without having to quarantine, starting from Monday. They had earlier announced that nonquarantine air travel between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur for fully vaccinated travelers would also start Monday. Under the overland "vaccinated travel lane" scheme, bus travelers crossing the 1.05-kilometer Causeway Malaysia and Singapore must test negative for the novel coronavirus two days before departure. The Malaysian side requires additional testing on arrival at the bus terminal in Jo...