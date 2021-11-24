Baseball: Ishikawa, Santana put Swallows on verge of Japan Series title

Newsfrom Japan

Masanori Ishikawa baffled batters for six innings and Domingo Santana scored twice as the Central League champion Yakult Swallows moved within one win of the Japan Series championship in a 2-1 Game 4 win over the Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes on Wednesday. Since the Buffaloes came from behind in a three-run ninth to win Game 1 of the best-of-seven series in Osaka, the Swallows have won three straight and are now poised to win the CL's first Japan championship since 2012. Santana's homer at Tokyo Dome opened the scoring in the second. After his own error allowed the Buffaloes to tie it...