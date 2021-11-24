Japan to issue 22 tril. yen in new bonds to fund extra budget

Newsfrom Japan

Japan has decided to issue new government bonds worth 22.1 trillion yen ($192 billion) to fund an extra budget for the current fiscal year through next March that will help finance an economic stimulus package on the COVID-19 pandemic approved last week, sources close to the matter said Wednesday. The envisaged supplementary budget of 31.6 trillion yen, which is expected to be approved by the Cabinet on Friday, will be used mainly for coronavirus measures and also securing a stable supply of semiconductors, the sources said. The issuance of the government bonds means most of the extra budget w...