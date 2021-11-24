U.S. economic growth revised up to 2.1% in July-Sept. period

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. economy grew an annualized 2.1 percent in real terms in the July to September period, revised upward from an earlier estimate of 2.0 percent growth, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The reading of the inflation-adjusted gross domestic product followed a 6.7 percent and 6.3 percent expansion in the second and first quarters of 2021, respectively, underscoring a sharp economic slowdown amid the coronavirus pandemic resurgence in the summer. According to the department, private consumption, which accounts for two-thirds of the world's largest economy, was up 1.7 percent in the thi...