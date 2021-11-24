China fines Taiwan-based company as cross-strait tensions escalate

Newsfrom Japan

China has fined Taiwan's Far Eastern Group operating in the mainland for violations of business regulations, the government said Wednesday, in a move that would further escalate cross-strait tensions. The Communist-led government said it has imposed a fine of 474 million yuan ($74 million) and a back tax on Far Eastern, which runs businesses ranging from hotels to petrochemicals, criticizing the firm for providing financial support for Taiwan independence forces. Taiwan's independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen immediately lambasted the mainland's decision on Wednesday, saying it would ser...