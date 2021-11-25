Tokyo stocks open higher supported by yen's weakness

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday after sharp declines the previous day, with export-related issues lifted after the yen's overnight drop to an almost five-year low against the dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 169.85 points, or 0.58 percent, from Wednesday to 29,472.51. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 8.19 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,027.31. Gainers included precision instrument, securities house, and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 115.41-42 yen compared with ...