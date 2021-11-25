Tokyo stocks rebound in morning on gains in tech, export issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Thursday morning as technology issues attracted buying following declines the previous day and exporters were lifted after the yen's overnight drop to an almost five-year low against the dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 197.91 points, or 0.68 percent, from Wednesday to 29,500.57. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 6.76 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,025.88. Other gainers included securities house, mining and wholesale trade issues.