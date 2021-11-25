Asahi Kasei to make sustainable rubber for tires in Singapore

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Major Japanese chemical firm Asahi Kasei Corp. will buy butadiene derived from plastic waste and biomass from a Singaporean arm of oil giant Royal Dutch Shell Plc to make sustainable synthetic rubber for eco-friendly tires. Asahi Kasei said Wednesday that it concluded an agreement with Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd. on Tuesday to purchase the butadiene to manufacture and market sustainable solution-polymerized styrene-butadiene rubber, or S-SBR for short, in the city-state. The Tokyo-based chemical firm said it will start producing S-SBR, used mainly for high-performance and fuel-efficient...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News