Asahi Kasei to make sustainable rubber for tires in Singapore

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese chemical firm Asahi Kasei Corp. will buy butadiene derived from plastic waste and biomass from a Singaporean arm of oil giant Royal Dutch Shell Plc to make sustainable synthetic rubber for eco-friendly tires. Asahi Kasei said Wednesday that it concluded an agreement with Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd. on Tuesday to purchase the butadiene to manufacture and market sustainable solution-polymerized styrene-butadiene rubber, or S-SBR for short, in the city-state. The Tokyo-based chemical firm said it will start producing S-SBR, used mainly for high-performance and fuel-efficient...