Soccer: Former Greece manager Skibbe to lead Sanfrecce next season

Former Greek national team manager Michael Skibbe will take the reins at Sanfrecce Hiroshima next season, the J-League first-division club announced Thursday. The 56-year-old German will replace Hiroshi Jofuku, who stepped down from his role with the three-time J-League champions in late October, leaving assistant Kentaro Sawada as interim manager. Skibbe, who most recently had a short-lived spell with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ain, has previously managed Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund and Galatasaray. He has also managed German youth national sides and served as an assis...
