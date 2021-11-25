Tokyo stocks rebound, buying focuses on high-tech issues after slide

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Thursday as investors snapped up high-tech stocks and other oversold issues following sharp falls the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 196.62 points, or 0.67 percent, from Wednesday at 29,499.28, recouping part of the 1.58 percent drop the day earlier. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 6.57 points, or 0.33 percent, higher at 2,025.69. Gainers were led by precision instrument, securities house, mining and land transportation issues.