Japan gov't keeps economic view in Nov., wary of material costs hike

Japan's government on Thursday retained its view that the economic recovery from the coronavirus fallout is showing "weakness," while expressing wariness over the impact ahead of recent higher raw material costs including crude oil prices. "The Japanese economy continues to show weakness in picking up, although the severe situation due to the novel coronavirus is gradually easing," the Cabinet Office said in its overall assessment for November, retaining its view for the second straight month. By component, the office upgraded its view for private consumption for the first time in 13 months, s...