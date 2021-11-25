Uber Eats Japan will not be charged for hiring Vietnamese overstayers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo prosecutors decided Thursday not to indict Uber Eats Japan Inc., formerly Uber Japan, and two of its former staff over allegations of hiring two Vietnamese whose visas had lapsed in violation of the immigration control law. Tokyo police referred a 47-year-old former representative of Uber Japan and a 36-year-old former employee in charge of legal compliance to prosecutors on June 22, but the prosecutors decided not to indict without giving a reason. The two former staff members are suspected of hiring the overstayers between June and August 2020 as Uber Eats delivery employees without ch...