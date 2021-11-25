3 top execs at Mizuho to resign next spring over system failures

Economy

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. chairman and president as well as the head of its banking unit will resign next spring following a series of system failures that have hurt public confidence in one of Japan's major financial institutions, sources with knowledge of the plan said Thursday. The departure of the three -- Mizuho Financial Chairman Yasuhiro Sato, President Tatsufumi Sakai and Mizuho Bank President Koji Fujiwara -- is expected to be finalized at a board meeting Friday, the sources said. The expected decision comes as Japan's financial authorities are preparing to urge the banking group to...
