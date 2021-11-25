Baseball: Jones' 9th-inning homer keeps Orix alive in Japan Series

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Adam Jones' ninth-inning pinch-hit home run kept the Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes alive in the Japan Series with a 6-5 Game 5 win over the Central League champion Yakult Swallows. The Buffaloes' win at Tokyo Dome forced a Game 6 on Saturday when Orix skipper Satoshi Nakajima said he would start Japan's best pitcher this season, Sawamura Award winner Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Because Kyocera Dome Osaka is unavailable, Games 6 and 7 are slated for Hotto Motto Field Kobe, Orix's former home park and the venue for its last Japan Series championship in 1996. Moments after Yakult clawed back to ...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News