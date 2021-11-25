Baseball: Jones' 9th-inning homer keeps Orix alive in Japan Series

Newsfrom Japan

Adam Jones' ninth-inning pinch-hit home run kept the Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes alive in the Japan Series with a 6-5 Game 5 win over the Central League champion Yakult Swallows. The Buffaloes' win at Tokyo Dome forced a Game 6 on Saturday when Orix skipper Satoshi Nakajima said he would start Japan's best pitcher this season, Sawamura Award winner Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Because Kyocera Dome Osaka is unavailable, Games 6 and 7 are slated for Hotto Motto Field Kobe, Orix's former home park and the venue for its last Japan Series championship in 1996. Moments after Yakult clawed back to ...