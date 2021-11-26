Main events scheduled for Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Nov. 29-Dec. 5: Nov. 29 (Mon) -- No major events. Nov. 30 (Tues) -- Crown Prince Fumihito to turn 56. -- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for October. -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for October. -- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for October. -- Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan to hold leadership election in Tokyo. Dec. 1 (Wed) -- Princess Aiko, daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, t...