Tokyo stocks open lower on COVID-19 surge in Europe, stronger yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday as sentiment was dented by concerns over an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe, while export-oriented issues were hit by the yen's strengthening against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 409.31 points, or 1.39 percent, from Thursday to 29,089.97. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 24.08 points, or 1.19 percent, at 2,001.61. Decliners were led by marine transportation, nonferrous metal, and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetch...