URGENT: Nikkei index extends losses in morning, down over 2%

The Nikkei stock index extended its losses Friday morning, briefly dropping over 2 percent with the benchmark falling below the 29,000 mark for the first time in about a month, as exporter issues were sold on a stronger yen. As of 10 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average was down 544.10 points, or 1.84 percent, from Thursday at 28,955.18. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was 30.11 points, or 1.49 percent, lower at 1,995.58. Every industry category lost ground, led by air transportation, iron and steel, and electric machinery issues.