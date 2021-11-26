Nikkei plunges 2% in morning on new COVID-19 variant concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plunged Friday morning, with the Nikkei falling over 2 percent to its lowest intraday level in nearly a month, as reports of a new COVID-19 variant raised concerns over its potential effect on the global economic recovery. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average plummeted 719.65 points, or 2.44 percent, from Thursday to 28,779.63. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 38.22 points, or 1.89 percent, at 1,987.47. Every industry category lost ground, led by air transportation, marine transportation, and nonferrous metal issues.