Soccer: Nadeshiko Japan lose 1st game under new manager Ikeda

Japan's women lost their first game under new manager Futoshi Ikeda on Thursday, falling 2-0 to Iceland in an international soccer friendly. In a game held in the Netherlands, Nadeshiko Japan went behind in the 14th minute when Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir scored on a counter after winning the ball in midfield. Berglind Bjorg Thorvaldsdottir doubled the lead in the 71st minute from a long ball. "We were aiming for the win but (the result) was disappointing," said Ikeda, who took over from former manager Asako Takakura after Nadeshiko Japan went out of the Tokyo Olympics in the quarterfinals. Ikeda...