Sumitomo, Tokyo Gas team with Petronas on carbon-neutral methane project

Japanese trader Sumitomo Corp. and Tokyo Gas Co. have agreed with Malaysia's national oil company Petronas to conduct a feasibility study on a project to produce carbon-neutral methane in the Southeast Asian country for use in Japan. The project calls for carbon-neutral methane to be produced in Malaysia by methanation, a process of synthesizing "green hydrogen" made from renewable energy with carbon dioxide, and for methane to be used as a major component of city gas in Japan, according to the trio's announcement Thursday. Although CO2 is emitted when methane is combusted, it is offset by CO2...
