Honda turns to AI-powered tech to make roads safer

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. is integrating artificial intelligence into its vehicles to warn drivers of imminent traffic hazards and help them avoid accidents caused by human error, as the Japanese car and motorcycle maker aims to meet its target of zero fatalities by 2050. Honda's AI-powered driver assistance technology -- unveiled Thursday by the automaker in what it says is a world-first -- checks a driver's movements and health using a monitoring camera and sensors. The No. 2 Japanese automaker by volume said it is planning to put the technology, including functionality that alerts against risks by ti...