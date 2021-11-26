Soccer: Kamada scores in 3rd straight EL game, Furuhashi, Doan assist

Newsfrom Japan

Daichi Kamada scored for the third straight Europa League game on Thursday as Eintracht Frankfurt scraped a late 2-2 draw at home against Antwerp to remain top of Group D, while his Japanese compatriots Kyogo Furuhashi and Ritsu Doan each had an assist in other fixtures. Kamada opened the scoring in the 13th minute when he half-volleyed Timothy Chandler's cross from the right with the outside of his boot. Frankfurt gave away two goals but Goncalo Paciencia salvaged a point in the 94th minute at Deutsche Bank Park. The tournament has been a happy hunting ground for Kamada, who scored six goals ...