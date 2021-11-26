NTT Docomo faces gov't order after "serious" system failure

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government issued an administrative order Friday to NTT Docomo Inc. following a system failure last month that affected at least 12.9 million users and was labeled a "serious incident" by the communications ministry. The ministry ordered Japan's largest mobile carrier to prevent a recurrence after many users nationwide were left without voice and data services at one point on Oct. 14 due to the failure caused by work on NTT's network. It took about 29 hours for services to be fully restored. The ministry also urged the firm to improve ways to notify information to users after the ...