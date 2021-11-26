Nikkei plunges to 1-month low on concerns over new COVID-19 variant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plummeted Friday, with the Nikkei index ending at a one-month low, as concerns were raised following reports of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa and its potential impact on the global economic recovery. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 747.66 points, or 2.53 percent, from Thursday at 28,751.62, its lowest close since Oct. 25. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 40.71 points, or 2.01 percent, lower at 1,984.98. Every industry category lost ground, led by air transportation, real estate, and land transportation ...