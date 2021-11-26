URGENT: Japan to require 10-day quarantine for travelers from S. Africa
Japan will tighten border restrictions on travelers from South Africa and five nearby countries amid concerns over the new coronavirus variant discovered there, the government's top spokesman said Friday. People who have recently been to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe will be required to spend 10 days in a government-designated facility upon their arrival, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.