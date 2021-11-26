Soccer: Relegated Oita's manager Katanosaka to leave at end of season

Newsfrom Japan

Oita Trinita manager Tomohiro Katanosaka will step down at the end of the season after the club was relegated, the J-League first-division side said Friday. The 50-year-old will remain in charge for Oita's two remaining J1 fixtures, as well as in the Emperor's Cup, where they have reached the semifinals. Katanosaka is reportedly set to become the new manager of Gamba Osaka next term. "I feel the heavy weight of relegation, and that has moved me to make this decision," Katanosaka said through the club. "I'm proud of having started my managerial career at Trinita and everything associated with i...