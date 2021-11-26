CORRECTED: BOJ's assets hit another record on asset-buying, loans amid COVID

Newsfrom Japan

Total assets held by the Bank of Japan climbed to a record 724.06 trillion yen ($6.3 trillion) in the six months to September, buoyed by asset purchases and funding support amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank said Friday. The BOJ's assets, up 4.9 percent from a year earlier, are larger than the size of Japan's economy whose nominal gross domestic product is around 540 trillion yen. The Japanese central bank has been pumping liquidity to support economic growth and accelerate inflation toward its elusive 2 percent inflation target. Under its yield curve control program, the BOJ keeps s...