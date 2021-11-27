WHO says new Omicron coronavirus variant is "of concern"

Newsfrom Japan

The World Health Organization said Friday a new coronavirus strain detected in South Africa is a highly transmissible "variant of concern" and named it "Omicron." The emergence of the B.1.1.529 variant, first reported to the WHO from South Africa on Wednesday, has caused authorities around the world to react with alarm and led them to quickly tighten travel restrictions. An advisory panel of the U.N. health agency has warned the variant has "a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." Compared with other variants, preliminary evidence has found an "increased risk of reinfection...