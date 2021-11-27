Soccer: Mitoma nets 4th goal of season, Ito opens Stuttgart account

Newsfrom Japan

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma scored his fourth goal of the season on Friday during Royale Union Saint Gilloise's 3-1 defeat to Leuven in the Belgian top flight, while Hiroki Ito scored his first for Stuttgart in Germany. Mitoma, who had an assist on his Japan senior-team debut in a World Cup qualifier against Oman on Nov. 16, came off the bench at halftime with the home team 2-0 down and scored five minutes later as he volleyed home a cross from the left. But Saint Gilloise conceded another later in the second half as the promoted side saw their six-game winning run come to an end. They still lea...