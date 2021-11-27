Soccer: Vortis down mourning Shonan, take survival race to last day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokushima Vortis on Saturday took the J-League first division's three-way battle for survival to the final day after a Takeru Kishimoto second-half goal secured a 1-0 win away to direct rivals Shonan Bellmare. Shonan, whose 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder Riuler de Oliveira died of acute cardiac failure this past week, could have confirmed their survival with a home win but both sides are now level on 36 points with one game each to play. The third side in the survival race, Shimizu S-Pulse, moved up to 39 points thanks to Keita Nakamura's 93rd-minute screamer in their 1-0 away win to Urawa R...