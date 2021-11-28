60% see drinking with colleagues to deepen ties as "unnecessary"

Newsfrom Japan

Over 60 percent of respondents to a recent online survey in Japan said they believe work-related get-togethers for drinking are "unnecessary," as the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced reliance on alcohol to deepen relationships. Those who shun so-called "nominication" -- a hybrid of the Japanese word for "drink" and "communication" -- that often signifies work colleagues meeting up over drinks, overtook supporters of the practice for the first time since Nippon Life Insurance Co. began the annual survey in 2017. In the survey conducted in October and answered by 7,774 people, 36.9 percent said the...