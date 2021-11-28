Tokyo Games' uniforms for 28,000 volunteers remain unused

Newsfrom Japan

Uniforms for about 28,000 volunteers at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in the summer remain unused, a recent Kyodo News survey found, after many pulled out over scheduling conflicts due to the one-year postponement of the games and fears over the COVID-19 pandemic. Municipalities surveyed are now struggling to find ways to put the 2020 Tokyo Games items, purchased with taxpayers money, to good use. More than 1.7 billion yen ($15 million) was spent in procuring the uniforms, with Japan preparing for at least 48,000 volunteers. The survey found that 11 municipalities, including Tokyo and nea...