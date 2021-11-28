CORRECTED: New COVID variant spreads in Europe, spurs more travel restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

A new COVID-19 strain detected in South Africa is spreading in Europe as the first cases of the highly infectious variant were confirmed Saturday in Britain, Germany and Italy, prompting many countries inside and outside the region to tighten border controls. The three countries follow Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and several other nations and regions outside South Africa in reporting the first cases or suspected infections of the Omicron variant. Two cases of Omicron detected in Britain were connected to travel to southern Africa, local media reported citing the country's health minister...