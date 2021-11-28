Soccer: Tomiyasu gets 1st assist for Arsenal in win over Newcastle

Newsfrom Japan

Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu recorded his first assist for Arsenal on Saturday as they beat Newcastle 2-0 at home in the English Premier League. The 23-year-old has been playing at right-back for the Gunners since his move from Bologna over the summer and his well-weighted cross into the box was volleyed home first-time by Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal's second on 66 minutes at Emirates Stadium. Bukayo Saka had given the home team the lead 10 minutes earlier and Tomiyasu, who sent a low left-footed drive narrowly wide in the first half, helped Arsenal claim another win as they sit fifth i...