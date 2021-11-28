Soccer: Kyoto clinch promotion after 11 seasons in 2nd division

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto Sanga earned promotion to the J-League's first division next season with a scoreless draw at JEF United Chiba on Sunday in J2. Sanga, who last played in J1 in 2010, entered the day needing just one point and the scoreless draw moved them up to 83 points. Their nearest promotion rivals, Ventforet Kofu, won 1-0 away at Renofa Yamaguchi to move up to 79, but all teams have only one game remaining. Jubilo Iwata, who had already secured promotion after a two-year absence from the top flight, sealed the J2 title thanks to Kyoto's stalemate. Jubilo also drew 0-0 away to Thespakusatsu Gunma and ...