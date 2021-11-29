Tokyo stocks edge down as buying on dips offsets fresh COVID fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were flat Monday morning as losses on fears over the new coronavirus variant detected in several countries over the weekend were mostly offset by investors buying on dips following advances in U.S. stock futures. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 5.13 points, or 0.02 percent, from Friday to 28,746.49. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 7.78 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,977.20. Decliners were led by rubber product and transportation equipment issues.