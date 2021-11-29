Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 30

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Nov. 30: -- Crown Prince Fumihito to turn 56. -- Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan to hold leadership election in Tokyo. -- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for October at 8:30 a.m. -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for October at 8:30 a.m. -- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for October at 8:50 a.m. -- Vaccination centers in Tokyo, Osaka run by Self-Defense Forces to close.