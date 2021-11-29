Baseball: Tsutsugo to re-sign with Pirates, agent confirms

Newsfrom Japan

Free agent Yoshitomo Tsutsugo will sign a new deal to stay with the Pittsburgh Pirates next season, his agent Joel Wolfe confirmed Sunday. The 29-year-old first baseman-outfielder will ink a one-year contract worth $4 million with the Pirates, who finished the 2021 season bottom of the National League Central division. He is expected to play primarily at first base next season. Tsutsugo joined the Pirates last August, reviving his major league career with the club following unsuccessful stints with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 43 games with the Pirates, the left-handed sl...