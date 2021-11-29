Japan's Gakken ties up with KiddiHub to expand business in Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese educational service provider Gakken Holdings Co. has tied up with Vietnam's leading EdTech firm KiddiHub Education Technology Joint Stock Co. to expand business in the children's education market of the Southeast Asian country. Gakken said the two companies will develop programs and products for preschool education by optimizing Gakken's business models and content, while cultivating business opportunities associated with schools, kindergartens and other educational settings through KiddiHub's local customer network. Gakken currently operates a preparatory school for entrance exams fo...