Toyota's Oct. global output sinks 25% as parts crunch continues

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday its global output sank 25.8 percent in October from a year earlier to 627,452 vehicles for the third straight month of decline, hit by lingering supply constraints including for semiconductors. With many deliveries of Toyota vehicles postponed, global sales, meanwhile, fell 20.1 percent to 677,564 units, according to the Japanese automaker. Toyota and other carmakers have been forced to curb production in response to the global chips droughts and other parts shortages caused by factory shutdowns in Southeast Asia triggered by surging coronavirus cases. In Septemb...