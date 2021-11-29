Tokyo stocks end lower on Japan's entry ban over COVID variant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday, with the Nikkei index briefly dropping nearly 2 percent, after the Japanese government said it will ban new entries into the country by foreigners amid fears over a new COVID-19 variant. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 467.70 points, or 1.63 percent, from Friday at 28,283.92, its lowest closing level since Oct. 13. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 36.50 points, or 1.84 percent, lower at 1,948.48. Decliners were led by air transportation, land transportation, and textile and apparel issues.