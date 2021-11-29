Olympic bid city Sapporo cuts budget for 2030 Winter Games by 20%

Newsfrom Japan

The northern Japanese city of Sapporo announced Monday a significant cut to its projected hosting costs for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, slashing the budget by 90 billion yen ($790 million) or 20 percent of its initial estimate. Sapporo, which hosted the 1972 Winter Olympics, is considered a leading candidate to win the right to host the events, but local residents have expressed concern there would be a repeat of this year's Tokyo Games budget blowout. In its initial budget in 2019, the city expected costs to total between 310 billion yen and 370 billion yen. On Monday, Sapporo r...