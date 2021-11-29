CORRECTED: UPDATE3: Japan to revive ban on new foreign arrivals Tues. over variant

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government will bring back its blanket ban on new entries by foreigners on Tuesday amid concerns over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday. Kishida told reporters he decided on the measure "to avoid the worst-case scenario," adding, "It is a temporary measure until information about the Omicron variant becomes clear." On Nov. 8, Japan eased its ban on new entries by foreigners to allow businesspeople, students and technical interns into the country on the condition their host organization agrees to take responsibility for monitoring ...